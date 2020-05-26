QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.87 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $24.68 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.03905527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003943 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,935,192 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

