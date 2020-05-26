Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $79,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 807,042 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 2,575,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 724,133 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 559,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $555.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.53 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

