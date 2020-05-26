Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $483,418.75 and approximately $20,726.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

