Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,764.99 and $8.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02078879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00183819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

