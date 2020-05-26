RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 31,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $218,058.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 271,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,320.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 125,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,226,365 shares of company stock worth $15,024,793 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 206.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 116,566.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 89.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 759,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. RealReal has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

