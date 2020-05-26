Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) will post $2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Reinsurance Group of America reported earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

RGA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 401,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,732. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

