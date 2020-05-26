RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on RNLSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Redburn Partners cut RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

RNLSY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. RENAULT S A/ADR has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.