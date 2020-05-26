REPO (REPO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,558.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 39.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, REPO has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $10.71 million and $1,558.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO token can now be bought for $0.0974 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.02080775 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00183929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.