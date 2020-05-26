Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,993.00

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00027426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $25.04 million and approximately $59,993.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.03881226 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003921 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056666 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031332 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

