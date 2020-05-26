Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $1,399,999. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROK traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.91. 146,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,548. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

