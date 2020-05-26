Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $114.70

Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $117.77, but opened at $114.70. Roku shares last traded at $108.51, with a volume of 11,992,000 shares.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.31 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,488,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,337.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,566 shares of company stock worth $17,616,029 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Roku by 15,150.0% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 50.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 1,262.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 507.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Roku by 99.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 112,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 55,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

