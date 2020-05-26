ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.55

ROTORK PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ROTORK PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

