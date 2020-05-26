Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce earnings of ($3.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.77) to $1.36. Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings per share of $2.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.73) to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $9.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.14. 15,241,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.