Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($9.54).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LON SAFE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 656 ($8.63). 215,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 741.02.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

