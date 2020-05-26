Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 725 ($9.54).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt cut Safestore to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
Shares of LON SAFE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 656 ($8.63). 215,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 684.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 741.02.
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
