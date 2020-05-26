SaluS (SLS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $452.00

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $452.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00075983 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029272 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029220 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,940.71 or 1.00626815 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000600 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

