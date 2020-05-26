Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to report $5.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.61 billion and the highest is $6.00 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $23.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.53 billion to $25.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $25.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.58. 9,967,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,800,910. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a PEG ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

