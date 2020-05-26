Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Scor stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 85,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,847. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Scor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

