Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Given $50.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Seacor an industry rank of 75 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Charles Fabrikant bought 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,235.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,626,685.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 1,247.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacor in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacor by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CKH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Seacor has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Seacor had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

