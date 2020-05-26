SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0006 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $318,611.09 and approximately $38.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,873.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.69 or 0.02306716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.02584176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00482645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00692876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00076263 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00023639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00516994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

