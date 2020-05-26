Shift (SHIFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $660.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Shift has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $415,573.22 and $660.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com

