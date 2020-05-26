ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $24,115.54 and $26,829.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.77 or 0.02080775 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00183929 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

