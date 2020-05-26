SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.08

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 35005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

