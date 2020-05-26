Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$34.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$20.20. 326,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.34. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$15.47 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

