Social Send Reaches Market Capitalization of $181,932.46 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $181,932.46 and $16.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016717 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003187 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000700 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002923 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 145.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

