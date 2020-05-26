SolarCoin (SLR) Price Down 10.5% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $419.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Livecoin. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00482762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000728 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003378 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000388 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,000,369 coins and its circulating supply is 58,758,738 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

