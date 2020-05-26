Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Major Shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Sells 696,378 Shares

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SONM stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 16,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Sonim Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 93.18% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONM. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 66,308 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

