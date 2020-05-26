Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

SON stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 29,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,934. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $66.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

