Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 77.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 92,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

