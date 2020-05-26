SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 903,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

