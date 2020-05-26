SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is ERn Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.7% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.85. 83,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,383. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

