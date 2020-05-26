Spectrecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,912.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $5,912.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005497 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00019433 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018509 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.95 or 0.01755154 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000545 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

