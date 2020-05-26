Spendcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $89,725.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $89,725.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

