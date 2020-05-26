STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Insider Samuel J. Gesten Sells 192,522 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,700,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 43,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.52 and a beta of 1.65. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

