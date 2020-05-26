Steem Dollars Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011359 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and $150,210.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,899.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02580368 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002309 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000297 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00601516 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,644,181 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.