Stéphane Amireault Sells 14,250 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Stéphane Amireault sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$12,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$777,021.

Shares of TSE BSX traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,135. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $414.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

