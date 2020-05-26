Steven H. Price Sells 39,799 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Dell stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 1,918,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13. Dell Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

