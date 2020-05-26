Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.17). Stratasys reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

SSYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 347.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 145,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $976.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.58. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

