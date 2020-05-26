Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,200 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Texas Instruments comprises 0.1% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.07. 2,765,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750,313. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

