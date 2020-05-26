Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,352 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $159.06. 895,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

