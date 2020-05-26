StrongHands Hits Market Capitalization of $502,037.13 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $502,037.13 and $201.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,878,889,962 coins and its circulating supply is 16,465,695,608 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

