SunContract (SNC) Price Tops $0.0229

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. SunContract has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $374,668.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SunContract token can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.57 or 0.03905527 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003943 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056548 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011276 BTC.

SunContract Token Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a token. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org

SunContract Token Trading

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.