SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.03

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 1890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $496.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.