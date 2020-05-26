SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.42

SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 197509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research firms have commented on SWRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SWIRE PAC LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

