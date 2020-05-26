Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will report $275.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.44 million. Synaptics posted sales of $295.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $438,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Synaptics by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -124.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

