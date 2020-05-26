Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.00. 7,122,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,108. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $577.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.06% and a negative net margin of 4,013.65%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

