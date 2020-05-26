Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Sells $5,493,096.00 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,747. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $171.47.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra decreased their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

