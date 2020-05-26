SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.84

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 28275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

