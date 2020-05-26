Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $45.75, $7.20 and $62.56.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.76 or 0.03871866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

