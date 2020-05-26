TajCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,177.00 (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 312.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. TajCoin has a market cap of $19,035.11 and approximately $1,177.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TajCoin has traded up 159% against the U.S. dollar. One TajCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00820601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028961 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031808 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00160169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00199754 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001981 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 16,600,478 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.