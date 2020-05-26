TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.71. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

